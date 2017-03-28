Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (NASDAQ:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Shares of Bureau Veritas (NASDAQ:BVRDF) opened at 20.27 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bureau-veritas-bvrdf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.