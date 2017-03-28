Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Hold Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,630 ($20.49) price objective on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRBY. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,290 ($16.21) to GBX 1,480 ($18.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,615 ($20.30) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.88) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.13).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1739.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.63 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,714.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,529.06. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,838.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/burberry-group-plc-brby-receives-hold-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.