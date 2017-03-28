Bunge Ltd (BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 16.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bunge-ltd-bg-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) opened at 79.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. Bunge has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post $6.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.