Buckle Inc (BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $280 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) opened at 17.80 on Tuesday. Buckle has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $857.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Buckle by 21.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Buckle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Buckle by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 6.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-wrapping, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a frequent shopper program.

