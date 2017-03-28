BTG plc (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 790 ($9.93) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 737 ($9.26) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.31) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.81) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.92) price objective on shares of BTG plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on BTG plc from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 775 ($9.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 765.25 ($9.62).

Shares of BTG plc (LON:BTG) opened at 572.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.20 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 570.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.21. BTG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 528.36 and a 12-month high of GBX 739.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BTG plc (BTG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/btg-plc-btg-rating-reiterated-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-2.html.

About BTG plc

BTG plc is engaged in the business of healthcare, focusing on Interventional Medicine therapies for liver cancer, emphysema and vascular disorders, specialty pharmaceuticals for acute care uses, and a licensing business. The Company operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for BTG plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.