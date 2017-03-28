Bruce Thompson Buys 7,350 Shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £76,734 ($96,435.84).

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) opened at 1059.00 on Tuesday. Diploma PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 690.17 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,106.84. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.20 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,059.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 977.40.

DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC from GBX 950 ($11.94) to GBX 1,050 ($13.20) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,015 ($12.76) price objective on shares of Diploma PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Diploma PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC from GBX 836 ($10.51) to GBX 950 ($11.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,044 ($13.12).

Diploma PLC Company Profile

Diploma PLC is an international group of businesses supplying specialized technical products and services. The Company is organized into three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals and Controls. The Life Sciences Sector businesses supply a range of consumables, instrumentation and related services to the healthcare and environmental industries.

