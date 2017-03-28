BRP Inc (DOO) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.43.
BRP (TSE:DOO) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,335 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. BRP has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.
About BRP
BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.
