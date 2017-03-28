BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.43.

BRP (TSE:DOO) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,335 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. BRP has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/brp-inc-doo-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About BRP

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.