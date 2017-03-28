Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 50.00%. The business earned $808 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

BF.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel's Winter Jack.

