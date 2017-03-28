Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of E I Du Pont De Nemours And worth $109,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 200.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 329.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 80.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.69.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.74.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

