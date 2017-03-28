Brookfield Canada Office Properties (BOXC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 14th

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) opened at 23.475 on Tuesday. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.686 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

