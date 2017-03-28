Noodles & Co (NDLS) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.89 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) opened at 4.925 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The stock’s market cap is $137.27 million. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Netols Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 345,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

