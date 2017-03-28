FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Issued By Jefferies Group

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical Corp in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) opened at 128.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical Corp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 472,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after buying an additional 96,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,873,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 230,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 49,678 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 224,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Osborne purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,542.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,947.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Quaker Chemical Corp

Quaker Chemical Corporation is engaged in providing process fluids, chemical specialties and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company operates through four segments: North America, the Europe; Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific, and South America.

