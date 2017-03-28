KeyCorp Comments on Installed Building Products Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $233.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-installed-building-products-incs-q2-2017-earnings-ibp-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) opened at 51.70 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,923 shares of company stock worth $13,284,320. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company’s national platform consists of over 100 locations accessing customers in approximately 50 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provide cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.