Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) opened at 30.41 on Tuesday. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $910.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Virtusa will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $216,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Maheu sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $148,714.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,452.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,259 shares of company stock worth $1,082,550. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Virtusa by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Virtusa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

