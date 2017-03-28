VCA Inc (WOOF) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VCA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of VCA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark Co. cut shares of VCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of VCA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 91.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. VCA has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company earned $643.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.28 million. VCA had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.03%. VCA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VCA will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VCA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,133,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in VCA by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,002,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,102,000 after buying an additional 120,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VCA by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,214,000 after buying an additional 1,052,831 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VCA by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 893,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,360,000 after buying an additional 697,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VCA by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 825,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after buying an additional 403,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company operating in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through five segments: animal hospitals (Animal Hospital), veterinary diagnostic laboratories (Laboratory), veterinary medical technology (Medical Technology), Vetstreet and Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc (Camp Bow Wow).

