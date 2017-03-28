Timken Co (TKR) Receives $42.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Timken to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $187,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $103,909.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $3,804,623. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 118.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) opened at 42.90 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.
About Timken
The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Timken Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.