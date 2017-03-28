Brokerages Set Sky Plc (BSY) PT at $1,064.62

Sky Plc (LON:BSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,064.62 ($13.38).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a GBX 1,075 ($13.51) price target on Sky Plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,000 ($12.57) price target on Sky Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, S&P Global Inc set a GBX 1,075 ($13.51) price target on Sky Plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

