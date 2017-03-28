Analysts Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Price Target at $18.65

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Osisko gold royalties news, Director André Gaumond sold 14,633 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.90, for a total transaction of C$218,031.70. Insiders have sold 29,633 shares of company stock worth $446,632 over the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/brokerages-set-osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-pt-at-18-65-updated-updated.html.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) opened at 15.39 on Tuesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.