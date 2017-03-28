Analysts Set Lion Biotechnologies Inc (LBIO) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:LBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research firms recently commented on LBIO. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lion Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Lion Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Shares of Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) opened at 7.60 on Tuesday. Lion Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The firm’s market cap is $473.56 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.
Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities research analysts predict that Lion Biotechnologies will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBIO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,794,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,213,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after buying an additional 3,032,228 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,188,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 101,050 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lion Biotechnologies Company Profile
Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead pipeline candidate, LN-144, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.
