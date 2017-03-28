Brokerages Set Emera Inc (EMA) PT at $53.15

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.15.

EMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Emera (TSE:EMA) opened at 47.28 on Thursday. Emera has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

