Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Target Price at $40.56

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 104.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) opened at 35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

