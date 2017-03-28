Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc (BAX) PT at $52.92

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.92.
BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
In other news, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $213,186.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $148,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) opened at 51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.