Bancolombia SA (CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Bancolombia SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) opened at 39.39 on Tuesday. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia SA’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 52.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,731,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,686,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA Company Profile

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

