Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Array Biopharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vetr cut Array Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Array Biopharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 595,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) opened at 9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.59 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. Array Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

