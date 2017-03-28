Brokerages Set $9.25 Price Target for Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Western New England Bancorp an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at 10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider William J. Wagner sold 77,525 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $750,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Picknelly sold 15,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $165,692.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,080. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

