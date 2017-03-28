Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sorl Auto Parts an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Sorl Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) opened at 3.07 on Tuesday. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co, Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad.

