Brokerages Anticipate Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 605,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,481,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) opened at 1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $83.16 million.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

