Harriet Edelman Sells 3,218 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 42.65 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $771 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.60 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,041,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,953,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 88.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,144,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after buying an additional 537,100 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after buying an additional 287,364 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

