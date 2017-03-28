Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Director Sells C$182,200.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Director Brian Robert Allison sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.44, for a total value of C$182,200.00.

Brian Robert Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Brian Robert Allison sold 4,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.44, for a total value of C$145,760.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Brian Robert Allison sold 2,500 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.47, for a total value of C$93,675.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Brian Robert Allison sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Brian Robert Allison sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.48, for a total value of C$187,400.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) opened at 36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $37.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Dundee Securities dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.10.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

