Breedon Group PLC (BREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 84.50 ($1.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.03) target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.07) target price on shares of Breedon Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Breedon Group PLC from GBX 84 ($1.06) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) opened at 79.75 on Thursday. Breedon Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 54.55 and a 1-year high of GBX 81.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.13 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.80.

About Breedon Group PLC

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is a United Kingdom-based holding company for companies involved in the quarrying, production and sale of aggregates and related activities. The Company is an integrated aggregates company. The principal activities of the Company are the quarrying of aggregates and the production of added value products, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, collectively known as aggregates, together with related activities in Great Britain and Jersey.

