BowLeven PLC (BLVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLVN. Barclays PLC lowered shares of BowLeven PLC to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 34 ($0.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.62) price objective on shares of BowLeven PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) opened at 36.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 117.71 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.18. BowLeven PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 19.04 and a 52 week high of GBX 37.75.

BowLeven PLC Company Profile

Bowleven plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests. Its segments include Africa and Other. The Company’s Africa operations focus on exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon and Kenya. It operates in Cameroon through its subsidiary, EurOil Ltd, which is an indigenous Cameroon company.

