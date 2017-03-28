Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in a research report released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.94.

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) opened at 131.32 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

In other news, insider Peter D. Johnston sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $624,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $502,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,375.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $562,408,000. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in Boston Properties by 872.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 1,022,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,294,000 after buying an additional 916,944 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 82,635.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 653,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,212,000 after buying an additional 652,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $67,516,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 156.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,269,000 after buying an additional 533,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. The Company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company conducts its operations through Boston Properties Limited Partnership.

