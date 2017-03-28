Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) opened at 4.62 on Tuesday. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.26 and a 12 month high of GBX 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.22. The firm’s market cap is GBX 22.37 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/borders-southern-petroleum-plc-bor-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. The Company’s principal area of activity is in the Falkland Islands. The Falkland Islands are located in the South Atlantic, approximately 500 kilometers from the mainland of South America. The Company operates approximately three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.