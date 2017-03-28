Booker Group Plc (BOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 213 ($2.68) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Booker Group Plc from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booker Group Plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213 ($2.68).

Shares of Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK) opened at 195.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.95. Booker Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 161.30 and a one year high of GBX 218.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.46 billion.

Booker Group Plc Company Profile

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis and Booker India.

