Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.87-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of 560-569, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.43 million.

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) opened at 19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.11. Bojangles Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Bojangles had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm earned $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Bojangles’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bojangles Inc will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOJA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bojangles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bojangles from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bojangles in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Bojangles in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on Bojangles in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bojangles has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers a range of items for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and after dinner. The Company’s breakfast menu includes its Cajun Filet Biscuit. It also offers hand-breaded, bone-in chicken, Chicken Supremes, Homestyle Chicken Tenders, sandwiches and wraps, as well as fixin’s, including its Seasoned Fries, Bo-Tato Rounds, Cajun Pintos and Dirty Rice.

