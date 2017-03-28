BMC Stock Holdings’ (BMCH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) opened at 21.90 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.48.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $747.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.82 million. BMC Stock Holdings had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. BMC Stock Holdings’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock Holdings news, insider Peter Alexander sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $517,932.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,899.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $42,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,778,253 shares of company stock worth $58,671,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,514,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,663,000. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,193,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock Holdings

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, formerly Stock Building Supply Holdings, Inc, is a diversified lumber and building materials (LBM) distributor and solutions provider that sells to construction and repair and remodeling contractors. The Company’s operating segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, West and Mountain West divisions.

