Bluestein R H & Co. Has $204,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.28 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Chris Dedicoat sold 34,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,180,449.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $10,066,024.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,220,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,572,988.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

