Peter J. Manning Sells 1,700 Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Stock

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) Director Peter J. Manning sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) opened at 17.00 on Tuesday. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 349,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 204.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc (Blue Hills Bancorp) is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its approximately 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

