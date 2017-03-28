Blackstone Group LP (BX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $33.57 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) opened at 29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/blackstone-group-lp-bx-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 635,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $19,217,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,916.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $220,540,492.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,383,372 shares of company stock valued at $240,372,262. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.