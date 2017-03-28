Blackline Inc (BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Inc (NYSE:BL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.68.

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. Vetr cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000.

Blackline (NYSE:BL) opened at 28.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Blackline has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The firm’s market cap is $1.47 billion.

Blackline (NYSE:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm earned $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackline will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides cloud-based software platform that is designed to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations. The Company’s platform supports accounting processes, such as the financial close, account reconciliation, intercompany accounting and controls assurance.

