BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. The foundation of its core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. BioTime’s research and other activities have resulted, over time, in the creation of other subsidiaries that address other non-therapeutic market opportunities such as cancer diagnostics, drug development and cell research products, and mobile health software applications. “

Shares of BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) opened at 3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. BioTime has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

In related news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioTime during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in BioTime by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioTime by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 89,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTime during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the field of regenerative medicine, specifically pluripotent stem cell technology. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for oncology, orthopedics, retinal and neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, blood plasma volume expansion, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer, and hydrogel products that may be used in surgery and products for human embryonic stem cell research.

