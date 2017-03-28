Biostage Inc (BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage Inc (NASDAQ:BSTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,846,674 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the February 28th total of 920,434 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,691,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biostage in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) opened at 0.3269 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company’s market cap is $12.13 million. Biostage has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.86.
Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Biostage will post ($0.81) EPS for the current year.
Biostage Company Profile
Biostage, Inc, formerly Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. Its Cellframe technology consists of a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient’s own cells.
Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.