BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIOS. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) opened at 1.78 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $215.35 million. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,008,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 1,086,375 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 295.3% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 4,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter valued at $12,521,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at $3,848,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BioScrip by 3,489.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 3,431,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc is engaged in providing infusion solutions. The Company partners with physicians, hospital systems, skilled nursing facilities, healthcare payors and pharmaceutical manufacturers to provide patients access to post-acute care services. The Company operates through Infusion Services segment.

