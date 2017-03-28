Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $310.17 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Vetr‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright set a $360.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.74.

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.23. 1,133,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.28. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $333.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.08. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 32.34%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, VP Paul J. Clancy sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.55, for a total value of $2,883,721.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,542.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.39 per share, with a total value of $380,424.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. First Western Capital Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

