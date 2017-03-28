State Street Corp Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $98,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) opened at 199.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 210.15 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $209.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.73. The firm earned $571.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $58,839.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,318.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

