Bill Barrett Co. (BBG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Bill Barrett worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 19.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Bill Barrett by 19.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) opened at 4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $313.20 million. Bill Barrett Co. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 81.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bill Barrett Co. will post ($0.94) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBG. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bill Barrett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill Barrett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States.

