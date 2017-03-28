B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 1st

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) opened at 40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.05.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered B&G Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/bg-foods-inc-bgs-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-47-on-may-1st.html.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a diverse portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen food, and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.