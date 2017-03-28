Berendsen PLC (BRSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,249

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,346 ($16.92) to GBX 1,249 ($15.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s previous close.

BRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berendsen PLC to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,406 ($17.67) to GBX 1,158 ($14.55) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Berendsen PLC from GBX 1,316 ($16.54) to GBX 1,004 ($12.62) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered shares of Berendsen PLC to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,070 ($13.45) to GBX 940 ($11.81) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Berendsen PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.57) to GBX 930 ($11.69) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berendsen PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.75 ($12.24).

Berendsen PLC (LON:BRSN) opened at 769.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.32 billion. Berendsen PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 751.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 967.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Berendsen PLC’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider James Drummond bought 122,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,827.20 ($12,350.38). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £78,500 ($98,655.27).

Berendsen PLC Company Profile

Berendsen plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in textile service business. The Company develops and provides textile, hygiene and safety solutions. The Company operates through segments: Workwear, Facility, UK Flat Linen, Flat Linen outside the UK, and Clinical Solutions and Decontamination.

