Berenberg Bank Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) to Sell

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. S&P Global set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.83 ($0.88).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) traded down 1.62% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,841,474 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 47.27 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.77. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 47.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, insider George Culmer sold 145,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87), for a total value of £100,621.32 ($126,456.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 784 shares of company stock valued at $52,758.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

