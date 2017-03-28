Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,057,000 after buying an additional 563,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 111.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,561,000 after buying an additional 585,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,266,000 after buying an additional 107,276 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) opened at 183.76 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $186.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post $9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.96.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,664,149.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

